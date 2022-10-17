﻿
China has stronger capability of ensuring food security: official

Xinhua
  12:16 UTC+8, 2022-10-17
China has been improving its capability of ensuring food security over the past decade, with higher annual grain output and stable market operation, an official said on Monday.

With a sound food security situation, "China has guaranteed that its food supply remains firmly in its own hands," Cong Liang, head of the State Grain and Reserves Administration, told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

China's grain output has stayed above 650 million tons for seven solid years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
