China has stronger capability of ensuring food security: official
China has been improving its capability of ensuring food security over the past decade, with higher annual grain output and stable market operation, an official said on Monday.
With a sound food security situation, "China has guaranteed that its food supply remains firmly in its own hands," Cong Liang, head of the State Grain and Reserves Administration, told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
China's grain output has stayed above 650 million tons for seven solid years.