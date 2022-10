In the past decade, China has made great achievements in various aspects, including economy, social governance, environment, rural vitalization and improving of people's lives.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday pledged to further improve people's wellbeing and raise quality of life at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

