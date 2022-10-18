﻿
China on alert as typhoon Nesat expected to bring rainstorms

Xinhua
Coastal regions of southern China are expected to experience strong winds and rainstorms due to the combined effect of cold air and Nesat, the 20th typhoon of the year, China's national observatory forecast Tuesday.

The southern areas of the Yangtze River, some regions from south China to the Taiwan Strait, and northern parts of the South China Sea will also be battered by gales, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Some coastal areas around the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, the South China Sea, the Qiongzhou Strait and the Beibu Gulf will experience gale-force winds from daytime on Tuesday to Wednesday, the NMC said.

Parts of Hainan Island, Leizhou Peninsula and Guangxi will see relatively strong rainstorms from Tuesday to Thursday.

On Monday, the NMC reissued a yellow alert, the third-highest alert, for Typhoon Nesat, as well as a yellow alert for coastal winds.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Yangtze River
