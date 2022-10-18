﻿
News / Nation

China launches cold region electric riverboat

Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0
A cold region electric riverboat has been launched on a tributary of northeast China's Songhua River, according to the China Science Daily on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0

A cold region electric riverboat has been launched on a tributary of northeast China's Songhua River, according to the China Science Daily on Tuesday.

The intelligent cruise riverboat, about 27 meters long and six meters wide, is equipped with four groups of lithium iron phosphate batteries with a total capacity of 600kWh. It has a designed total tonnage of 138 tons and can seat 53 people.

The riverboat is driven by two 60kW permanent magnet synchronous motors. Their efficient propellers provide both sound seakeeping and maneuverability.

The trial speed of this riverboat on water that is both deep and still is not less than 18 km per hour, while its endurance is about eight hours.

Green intelligent boats and ships offer advantages of high efficiency, fast response and convenient maintenance. They have gradually become the main inland waterway transport choice in southern provinces, said the newspaper.

However, high latitude cold regions with temperature at minus 30 degrees Celsius or lower in winter tend to impact negatively on the performance of the battery and charging equipment of such boats and ships.

Researchers from the Harbin Engineering University, the Harbin Electric Corporation and the Heilongjiang Shipping Group responded to this challenge by applying appropriate energy management technology to enhance the efficiency of the riverboat's power generator in the cold conditions up north.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     