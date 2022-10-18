﻿
Two giant pandas leave China's breeding base for Qatar

Two giant pandas left their breeding base in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday for Qatar.
Two giant pandas left their breeding base in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday for Qatar in a cooperation program on the research and protection of the animal between the two countries.

The two pandas – three-year-old female Si Hai and four-year-old male Jing Jing – left the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. They will be flown to Qatar on a special plane from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport.

It is the first giant panda cooperation program between China and the Middle East.

The China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda dispatched experienced breeders and veterinarians to accompany the animals and help them adapt to the new environment.

Over a month ago, the pandas were given physical checkups and quarantined. They are in good health, according to the center.

Experts from China have provided onsite guidance at the venue where the two pandas will live in Qatar and helped establish a professional giant panda breeding and management team.

In May 2020, China and Qatar signed a cooperation agreement on giant panda protection and research to promote international cooperation on panda protection and the protection of biodiversity and endangered species of the two countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Top ﻿
     