﻿
News / Nation

Official hails positive progress in building green Belt and Road

Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2022-10-21       0
Positive progress has been made in promoting the green development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhai Qing said Friday.
Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2022-10-21       0

Positive progress has been made in promoting the green development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhai Qing said Friday.

An international coalition for the Belt and Road green development has been established, which currently has more than 150 partners from over 40 countries, Zhai told a press conference held on the sidelines of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The coalition has worked to strengthen policy dialogues and joint research, and support the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

Efforts have been made to improve the innovation and exchanges of green technologies and cultivate talent in environmental management.

"We have trained about 3,000 environmental management personnel, experts and scholars from more than 120 countries, building consensus and synergy for green development," Zhai said.

Proposed by China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative envisions trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road routes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     