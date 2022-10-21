Presidium of 20th CPC National Congress holds third meeting, Xi Jinping presides over meeting

The presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its third meeting at the Great Hall of the People on the morning of October 21.

The presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its third meeting at the Great Hall of the People on the morning of October 21. The draft name lists of candidates for members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as candidates for members of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) were approved at the meeting. The draft name lists were submitted to the Party Congress delegations for deliberation.

Comrade Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

At the meeting, the draft name lists of candidates for members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as candidates for members of the CCDI were approved, and a decision was made to submit the name lists to the delegations for deliberation. The draft name lists were produced by competitive preliminary elections conducted among the Party Congress delegations.

Since October 19, all delegations had been deliberating on the name lists of preliminary nominees for candidates for members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and preliminary nominees for candidates for members of the CCDI, which were put forward by the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee and approved by the presidium. Delegates endorsed that the lists were produced on the basis of rigorous organizational procedure and full intra-Party democracy. The preliminary nominees for candidates, all highly qualified, are the Party's backbone personnel and advanced representatives from different regions, departments and various fronts and all walks of life. Featuring a well-structured contingent with balanced composition and close bond with the people, the lists are regarded as well-conceived.

On the afternoon of October 20 and the morning of October 21, all delegations to the Party Congress held their plenary meetings, where preliminary nominees for candidates for members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and candidates for CCDI members were voted in preliminary elections. In accordance with the election methods adopted at the congress, competitive elections were conducted, and the elimination margins for candidates were more than 8 percent. The preliminary elections were conducted under the leadership of the presidium and the supervision of ballot scrutineers, and the results are legal and valid.

According to the election methods and schedule of the congress, the draft name lists of candidates for members and alternate members of the new CPC Central Committee and candidates for members of the new CCDI, approved at the third meeting of the presidium of the 20th CPC National Congress, were submitted to the delegations for consideration in their group meetings on the afternoon of October 21.

The formal elections will be held at the closing meeting of the Party Congress on the morning of October 22.