Xi Jinping leads CPC leadership in meeting the press
12:15 UTC+8, 2022-10-23 0
Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met the press on Sunday in Beijing.
Xinhua
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led the other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee in meeting the press Sunday at the Great Hall of the People.
Source: Xinhua
