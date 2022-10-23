﻿
News / Nation

China to open wider to the world: Xi

Xinhua
  13:25 UTC+8, 2022-10-23       0
China will open its door wider to the rest of the world, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:25 UTC+8, 2022-10-23       0
China to open wider to the world: Xi
Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, addresses the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on October 23, 2022. Xi Jinping and the other newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi met the press on Sunday.

China will open its door wider to the rest of the world, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Sunday.

"We'll be steadfast in deepening reform and opening up across the board, and in pursuing high-quality development," Xi said when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People, noting that a prosperous China will create many more opportunities for the world.

Just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for its development, Xi said.

Through over 40 years of relentless reform and opening up, China has created the twin miracles of fast economic growth and long-term social stability, he said.

The Chinese economy has great resilience and potential, Xi said. "Its strong fundamentals will not change, and it will remain on the positive trajectory over the long run."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     