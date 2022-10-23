﻿
News / Nation

New rescue, breeding and research base for giant pandas created in NW China

CGTN
  15:03 UTC+8, 2022-10-23       0
The captive breeding pandas in northwest China's Shaanxi have a new home, the Foping Rescue, Breeding and Research Base of Qinling Giant Panda, or simply Foping Panda Base.
CGTN
  15:03 UTC+8, 2022-10-23       0

The captive breeding pandas in northwest China's Shaanxi Province have a new home, the Foping Rescue, Breeding and Research Base of Qinling Giant Panda, or simply Foping Panda Base.

Foping County in Shaanxi Province lies on the southern side of the Qinling Mountains, one of the main habitats for the giant panda and many rare animals and plants. It has been awarded the Foping Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO.

Officially named on October 21, the Foping Panda Base just finished its first construction phase. The base is in Shawo Village. It is 18 kilometers from the center of Foping County and at an altitude of 1,350 meters above sea level. Pandas there can stay in their indoor "panda house" and have 20 outdoor playgrounds.

Two of the functional zones are designed to serve the purposes of panda breeding, wild training and wild panda rescuing. Another two zones are for public education and visitors.

The captive breeding pandas are less strong than the wild ones, especially their hind legs. Staff members use a bamboo pole with food tied on it to tempt the pandas to stand up on their hind legs and exercise their muscles.

In the 1980s, there were only about 10 wild pandas in Foping. After years of conservation, the number has increased to about 130, which accounts for a third of the whole population in the Qinling Mountains. The wild giant panda's population density in Foping is also the highest in the country.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     