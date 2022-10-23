﻿
Xi Jinping stresses self-reform of Party

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Sunday said the Party should always press forward with self-reform on the journey ahead.

"A political party can only become invincible if it remains committed to self-reform, even though it has had a glorious past," Xi made the remarks when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People.

The revolutionary travails and tempering of the past century, and especially of the first decade of the new era, have made the CPC stronger and more dynamic, Xi said.

Xi urged the CPC members to remain on high alert and stay sober-minded and prudent in the face of new challenges and tests on the journey ahead.

"We must make sure that our century-old Party, the biggest in the world, will become ever more vigorous through self-reform and continue to be the strong backbone that the Chinese people can lean on at all times," Xi added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
