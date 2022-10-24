﻿
News / Nation

CPC Central Committee holds press conference on report to 20th CPC National Congress

CGTN
  14:43 UTC+8, 2022-10-24       0
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a press conference on Monday to introduce and interpret a key report to the just-concluded 20th CPC National Congress.
CGTN
  14:43 UTC+8, 2022-10-24       0
CPC Central Committee holds press conference on report to 20th CPC National Congress
Xinhua

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee holds a press conference on October 24, 2022 to introduce and interpret a key report to the just-concluded 20th CPC National Congress.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held a press conference on Monday to introduce and interpret a key report to the just-concluded 20th CPC National Congress.

The first section of the report touches lightly on the work of the past five years since the 19th CPC National Congress and heavily on the great changes in the first decade of the new era, Jiang Jinquan, director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, told the conference.

The past decade has been a decade in which China's development has stepped up to a new level and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has been advanced, he said.

The CPC has united and led all Chinese people to secure historic achievements and see historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country, and has taken China on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects, Jiang said.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     