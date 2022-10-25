﻿
122nd joint patrol on Mekong River begins

  19:45 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0
Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces on Tuesday for the start of the 122nd Mekong River joint patrol.
A total of four vessels participated in the operation. Two Chinese vessels departed at 9 am from Jingha Port, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

During the patrol, which is expected to last four days and three nights, the four countries will travel more than 600 km, with a focus on tackling cross-border crime to ensure safety and stability along the river.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Xishuangbanna
