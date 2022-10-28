﻿
News / Nation

US must eliminate negative factors afftecting military-to-military relations: spokesperson

A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday said that the US side must eliminate negative factors affecting relations between the militaries of the two countries if it really intends to strengthen military communication with China.

China attaches great importance to its military-to-military relationship with the United States and is willing to carry out communication with the US side, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference.

However, he said China has its own principle when developing military relations with the US side, adding that the US side is totally to blame for the serious difficulties in current bilateral military relations.

"If the US side really intends to strengthen military communication with China, it must match words with actions and show sincerity, respect China's interests and major concerns, and eliminate negative factors affecting the military-to-military relationship between the two countries," he said.

﻿
