﻿
News / Nation

Chinese immigration authorities track down almost 19,000 suspects in Q3

Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0
Chinese immigration authorities investigated and handled 10,953 criminal cases involving obstruction of border control in the third quarter this year.
Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0

Chinese immigration authorities investigated and handled 10,953 criminal cases involving obstruction of border control in the third quarter this year, with a total of 18,851 suspects tracked down, said the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Friday.

Chinese immigration authorities have carried out a series of crackdowns on border-related crimes in recent months. In the third quarter, about 22,000 foreigners were investigated and dealt with for offences such as illegal entry, overstaying or illegal employment, and 72 who attempted to sneak into the country were intercepted at the border, according to the NIA.

Also, 2.4 tons of narcotics and 141.8 tons of items used for cooking drugs were seized, the NIA added.

Data from the NIA showed that in the third quarter of 2022, Chinese immigration authorities had checked and examined more than 22.18 million entries and exits.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     