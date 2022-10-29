﻿
Chinese Foreign Minister meets US ambassador to China

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-10-29
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pointed out that China and the United States should respect each other, coexist peacefully and forge win-win cooperation.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, briefed Burns on the major achievements and significance of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Wang noted that China-US relations are at a critical juncture. Chinese President Xi Jinping has pointed out that China and the United States should respect each other, coexist peacefully and forge win-win cooperation. Wang said this is the fundamental principle for the two countries to develop their relations.

Neither China nor the United States can change the other, the United States should stop trying to deal with China from a position of strength and stop trying to suppress and contain China's development, Wang said.

Burns said the United States is willing to strengthen communication with China, manage differences, and advance cooperation.

