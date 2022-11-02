﻿
News / Nation

Millennia-old trench and cemeteries found in NW China

Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0
Archeologists have unearthed a large ring trench and adult cemeteries dating back to the late Yangshao Culture period in the city of Xianyang.
Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0

Archeologists have unearthed a large ring trench and adult cemeteries dating back to the late Yangshao Culture period in the city of Xianyang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

These remains were discovered at the Jiangliu Site this year when the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology conducted archaeological studies in Jiangliu Village, Jingyang County of Xianyang.

The excavation work showed that the northern part of the ring trench had been devastated due to the collapse of river valleys, while the semicircular remains of the southern part measure about 1,200 meters in length. The remaining ruins in the trench, where some pottery shards were discovered, covers an area of about 200,000 square meters.

Archeologists also found 58 adult cemeteries on the outside of the southwest section of the trench, while a large number of funeral objects, including bone tools, jade articles, stone tools and accessories and potteries were unearthed. Hairpin-shaped bone tools make up the majority of these objects – the first time such hairpin-shaped bone tools have been found in excavation of the Yangshao Culture remains.

The discovery of the large trench and adult cemeteries at the site is of great significance in archaeological research of the late Yangshao Culture, as it provides important materials for the study of the community pattern and social structure in central Shaanxi at that time, said Shao Jing, a researcher with the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology.

The Yangshao Culture, dating back 5,000 to 7,000 years, was a Neolithic culture which originated along the middle reaches of the Yellow River. It is widely known for its advanced pottery-making technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     