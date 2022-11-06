﻿
News / Nation

China's Zhejiang adds agricultural heritage system designated by FAO

Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2022-11-06       0
East China's Zhejiang Province has received the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) recognition for its Qingyuan Forest-Mushroom Co-culture System (QFMCS).
Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2022-11-06       0

East China's Zhejiang Province has received the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) recognition for its Qingyuan Forest-Mushroom Co-culture System (QFMCS), said local authorities.

The announcement was made in Rome, Italy, by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Thursday (local time), making QFMCS the world's only GIAHS that mainly concerns edible fungi, according to the agricultural and rural affairs bureau of Qingyuan County, Zhejiang.

QFMCS, located in the southwestern mountainous area of Zhejiang, is an agroforestry system in the high-altitude mountainous region. It focuses on sustainable forest management and the development of the mushroom industry, as well as the cyclic utilization of resources.

Qingyuan County, rich in its forest and species resources, is the birthplace of shiitake mushroom cultivation techniques. By means of forest conservation, mushroom cultivation, and agricultural production, local residents have achieved food and livelihood security while creating the forest and mushroom co-culture technique system and achieving the harmonious co-existence between man and nature, according to the bureau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     