Airshow China displays manned rocket for moon landing

Xinhua
  15:39 UTC+8, 2022-11-09       0
Space-savvy audiences at this year's Airshow China can catch a glimpse of the model of the country's next-generation manned rocket for a moon landing.
Space-savvy audiences at this year's Airshow China can catch a glimpse of the model of the country's next-generation manned rocket for a moon landing.

With a takeoff weight of 2,100 tons, the new launch vehicle is 90 meters long. It has a lunar-transfer-orbit capacity of 27 tons and a near-Earth orbit capacity of 70 tons.

The rocket to carry taikonauts is expected to make its maiden flight in 2027, said Zhao Xinguo, an official at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, at the ongoing 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the port city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Apart from the manned rocket, the airshow also displays a model of a new heavy-lift rocket with greater carrying capacities. According to Zhao, it is capable of sending a payload of 50 tons to the Earth-moon transfer orbit, 35 tons to the Mars transfer orbit, and 150 tons to the near-Earth orbit.

The rocket is under development and scheduled to be launched around 2030, Zhao added.

