Chinese mainland reports 1,133 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,133 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Altogether 7,691 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 343 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 253,163 on the mainland as of Wednesday.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.