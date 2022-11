The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee heard a report on COVID-19 response, discuss and arrange 20 measures on epidemic prevention work.

The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Thursday to hear a report on COVID-19 response, discuss and arrange 20 measures to further optimize epidemic prevention and control work.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.