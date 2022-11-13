﻿
News / Nation

Shenzhou-14 crew enters Tianzhou-5 cargo craft

Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-11-13       0
The Shenzhou-14 crew entered the Tianzhou-5 cargo craft on Sunday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-11-13       0

The Shenzhou-14 crew entered the Tianzhou-5 cargo craft on Sunday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), which also said China will launch the Tianzhou series every six months in the future.

The crew opened the hatch door of Tianzhou-5 at 2:18 pm (Beijing Time) and entered the cargo spaceship at 3:03 pm following preparation work, the CMSA said.

The Shenzhou-14 crew will carry out cargo transfers and other related work as planned.

China launched the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5 on Saturday to deliver supplies for the country's space station, the construction of which is expected to be completed this year.

The cargo spaceship system is a key part of China's space station. After the space station forms a T-shape structure, the cargo ships will continue their tasks during the space station's operation, providing support for astronauts, space science experiments, and the operation of the space station.

From Tianzhou-6, the cargo series will have system upgrades, such as a relatively large improvement of the cargo cabin and a substantial increase in the cargo transport capacity of the sealed cabin, said Bai Mingsheng, chief designer of the Tianzhou cargo craft from the China Academy of Space Technology.

He noted that the supplies delivered to the space station will be able to support the astronauts for a longer time.

The launch site has also streamlined and optimized the pre-launch process of the Long March-7, the carrier rocket of the Tianzhou series.

Zhong Wen'an, chief engineer at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, said that it currently takes 27 days to test and launch a Long March-7 rocket, a decrease of 15 days from the first Long March-7 rocket launch.

The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-5, blasted off at 10:03 am (Beijing Time) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.

About two hours later, Tianzhou-5 conducted a fast automated rendezvous and docking at the rear docking port of the space station's core module Tianhe.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     