Fast statistics: Deepening cooperation between China and Indonesia

The 17th summit of the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) is held in Bali, Indonesia, from November 15 to 16. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a landmark project of cooperation between China and Indonesia, will be presented during the summit.

In early July, China and Indonesia reached a series of important common understandings on bilateral relations and on international and regional issues of mutual interest when Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Beijing.

The two sides decided to fulfill the responsibilities of major developing countries, follow true multilateralism, uphold open regionalism, and contribute Oriental wisdom and Asia's input to the world peace.