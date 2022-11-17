Xi leaves for Thailand after attending G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia
13:31 UTC+8, 2022-11-17 0
Xi will next attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a visit to Thailand.
Chinese President Xi Jinping left Bali on Thursday for the Thai capital of Bangkok after attending the 17th Group of 20 Summit on this Indonesian resort island.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
