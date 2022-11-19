Xi calls for free, open trade at APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that free and open trade and investment are the purposes and principles of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that free and open trade and investment are the purposes and principles of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and also the pillar for the realization of the Putrajaya Vision 2040.

He called for upholding true multilateralism and preserving the multilateral trading system, staying committed to benefits for all, achieving mutual benefit, adhering to opening-up and regional cooperation, and jointly promoting prosperity in the Asia-Pacific.

The Chinese president made the remarks when he continued to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok.