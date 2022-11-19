﻿
News / Nation

Anti-COVID pill subject to medical supervision

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:17 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
Azvudine, China's first anti-COVID pill, was quickly removed from the shelves of an online pharmacy after experts warned it should only be taken under strict medical supervision.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:17 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
Anti-COVID pill subject to medical supervision

The anti-COVID19 pill Azvudine.

Azvudine, China's first anti-COVID pill, was quickly removed from the shelves of an online pharmacy after medical experts warned the anti-viral tablets should only be taken under strict medical supervision.

The oral pills, developed by domestic firm Genuine Biotech, were briefly available at NepStar's online store on Saturday morning, priced at 350 yuan (US$49) for each bottle with 35 tablets.

China gave conditional approval to the COVID-19 anti-viral pill on July 25, 2022.

Genuine Biotech told Shanghai-based business news outlet Yicai that it has asked NepStar to remove the drug from its online store immediately.

China's National Medical Products Administration has alerted NepStar not to sell the drug online or offline. For those that have already been sold, the sales records should be reported to local authorities, an unnamed source at NepStar told Yicai.

Azvudine is a prescription drug and is approved under emergency authorization. Patients should follow treatment guidelines and should not take the drug by themselves. It's not suitable to sell the drug online, according to a medical expert, Yicai reported.

The anti-Covid pills are mainly for seniors or other groups with serious underlying conditions. They are definitely not for ordinary people, the expert said.

Genuine Biotech's drug Azvudine was initially developed as a treatment for HIV.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     