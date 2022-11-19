﻿
China-South Asia Expo opens in China's Yunnan

The 6th China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair opened Saturday in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
During the four-day session, held online and offline, people from 80 countries, regions, and international organizations will participate and discuss the theme of "New Opportunities for New Development."

A total of 13 pavilions on green energy, modern agriculture with plateau characteristics, biomedicine and health, advanced manufacturing, and tourism culture, etc., have been set up.

The expo has become a platform for economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. More than 200 projects will likely be signed at this year's expo, with investments expected to exceed 400 billion yuan (56.2 billion US dollars).

Since the first expo took place in 2013, 89 countries, regions, and international organizations have participated, and 2,770 domestic and foreign projects have been inked, statistics show.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
