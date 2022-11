First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will pay a state visit to China.

At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will pay a state visit to China from November 24 to 26.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Monday.