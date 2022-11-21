Candidates for 2022 Chinese buzzwords unveiled

Candidates for the 2022 Chinese buzzwords have been released, with Chinese characters and expressions for stability, the Winter Olympics.

Candidates for the 2022 Chinese buzzwords have been released, with Chinese characters and expressions for stability, the Winter Olympics, and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the shortlist.

The list also includes Chinese words for the space station, the energy crisis and the Qatar World Cup.

The buzzword selection is an annual event jointly hosted by the National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center, the Commercial Press, and gmw.cn.

Having been held for 17 consecutive years, the event invites the public to record life and depict changes in China and the world with one Chinese character or phrase.

The final result will be unveiled on December 20.