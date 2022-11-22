﻿
Chinese vice premier stresses immediate measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak

Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed the importance of taking immediate action to contain current COVID-19 epidemic without delay.
CFP

Local residents wait to take PCR tests in Chongqing on November 20, 2022.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed the importance of taking immediate action to contain current COVID-19 epidemic without delay.

Sun made the remarks on Monday in an inspection of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to guide local COVID-19 prevention and control work.

Sun urged immediate, resolute and decisive measures to cut off the transmission chain and contain the virus spread more quickly so as to shield economic and social development and people's well-being from the pandemic to the greatest possible extent.

The COVID-19 situation in Chongqing remains complex and grave as infections are still on the rise. Sun ordered a science-based and precise COVID-19 response, which she said is key to better prevention and control work.

Sun also stressed the need for precise measures in terms of on-site epidemiological investigation and risk-area categorization, and urged efforts to ensure people's basic life and medical needs are met, intensify health monitoring and the management of key locations, and guarantee smooth traffic and stable industrial and supply chains.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
