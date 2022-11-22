﻿
3 Chinese airline companies to increase international flights

International flights are expected to increase in the upcoming days, said China's three major airlines as the country relaxed its COVID travel restrictions.
International flights are expected to increase in the upcoming days, said China's three major airlines in their companies' performance briefings as the country relaxed its COVID travel restrictions.

Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines will provide 52, 42 and 42 international air routes, respectively, adding up to 136 in total during the current winter/spring season.

China's State Council announced on November 11 that airliners will no longer be punished for bringing COVID-19 infections into the country, a mechanism known as the "circuit breaker." Moreover, a simplified inbound inspection will be put into practice.

The passenger flight frequency of Air China will go up to 132 fights per week in the new season, said Huang Bing, secretary of the board of directors of Air China, in a performance briefing.

As for China Southern Airlines, new routes from Guangzhou to Europe and Southeast Asia will soon be added and the renewal of some popular international routes is on the schedule, said Chen Weihua, chief legal counsel and secretary of the board of the airline.

China Eastern Airlines also stated that it will restore some flights and increase the number of international routes.

Airliners predicted that there will be more domestic air trips in the fourth quarter as inter-provincial travel restrictions have also been loosened.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
