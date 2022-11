Thongloun Sisoulith, General secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, will pay a state visit to China at the invitation of Xi Jinping.

Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, will pay a state visit to China from November 29 to December 1 at the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.

Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the announcement on Thursday.