﻿
News / Nation

Loosely managed online funeral services bring along fraudulent postings

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0
With online funerals getting increasingly popular, some people have found themselves "memorialized" by certain offenders with ulterior purposes.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0

With online funerals getting increasingly popular, some people have found themselves "memorialized" by certain offenders with ulterior purposes.

A recent report from a local court in Xiamen City, Fujian Province, revealed that a woman named Lulu found that someone had created a virtual mourning hall for her on an online funeral platform six years ago. So far, over 43,000 people have visited the website, she claimed.

Her real personal information, including birth date, place of origin and 10 photos, were released on the platform, accompanied by what she called a fake life story purporting that she disappeared in 2010 after leaving school and her mutilated body was found in the sea several days later.

She was furious and took the platform to court, claiming that it had infringed on her rights to her portraits and her reputation.

The platform admitted the mistake but it could not provide information of the perpetrator because it doesn't require real-name registration.

According to the Civil Code, Internet users and service providers who use the network to infringe on the civil rights and interests of others should take blame for the infringement.

"Online platforms should take the responsibility for legal operations," Wei Xiaobei, head of the civil court of Changning District People's Court, told Shanghai Daily on Wednesday. "Online torts are hard to discover in the first place and there are usually many similar victims at the same time."

A court in Xiamen's Siming District upheld Lulu's complaint. It said every platform should register the real name of the user and strictly review the information of those who are memorialized, including the death certificate and the relationship between the dead and the person establishing a virtual mourning hall.

Loosely managed online funeral services bring along fraudulent postings
Tian Shengjie / SHINE

The author of this article created a virtual memorial on an online funeral platform on November 23. No real-name registration was required.

Online funeral services have expanded in recent years.

The national civil administration department showed on this year's Qingming Festival in April that there were 2,304 online funeral platforms in China and 6.95 million people paid respects online during the first day of the three-day holiday, an increase of 275.7 percent from the previous year.

But many online funeral applications are loosely managed. In some cases, no death certificate is required to establish a virtual cemetery or memorial hall, and some platforms lack any effective monitoring system to combat possible online fraud.

In April, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued a notice calling for tightening up the launch of online monuments and tombs and preventing faudulent online memorial activities.

Wei advised that victims should keep evidences and contact the platform in question to prevent their rights and interests from being further infringed upon.

Victims have the right to force service providers to delete, block and disconnect web pages.

If negotiation fails, people can seek help from public security organs or courts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     