10 killed, 9 injured in Xinjiang residential building fire

Ten people were killed and nine were injured in a fire at a residential building on Thursday night in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 7:49pm at a high-rise residential building in a community of Tianshan District in Urumqi. It was put out at around 10:35pm.

Ten people died despite emergency treatment. The injuries sustained by nine others are not life-threatening.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.