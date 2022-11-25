﻿
News / Nation

China's President Xi holds talks with Cuban president

Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks Friday with Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president.

Xi said Diaz-Canel is the first Latin American and Caribbean head of state received by China since the 20th CPC National Congress held last month, which fully demonstrates the special friendship between the two countries and parties.

"Cuba is the first country in the Western Hemisphere that established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Our ties have become an example of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries, as well as an example of sincere mutual assistance between developing countries," Xi said.

After presenting the key outcomes of the 20th CPC National Congress, Xi stressed that the CPC will unite and lead the Chinese people to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

"No matter how the international situation may change, China's commitment to long-term friendship with Cuba will not change. China's determination to support Cuba in pursuing socialism will not change. China's will to work with Cuba to safeguard international fairness and justice and oppose hegemony and power politics will not change," Xi said.

Xi said China will continue to firmly support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and opposing external interference and blockade, adding that China is ready to work with Cuba to implement the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative and jointly promote world peace and development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
