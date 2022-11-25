﻿
World Internet of Things Exposition kicks off in east China

Xinhua
The 2022 World Internet of Things (IoT) Exposition opened Friday in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.
The 2022 World Internet of Things (IoT) Exposition opened Friday in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The three-day event includes a summit, an exhibition featuring the latest IoT applications and products, and several forums focusing on themes like the industrial Internet, intelligent sensing and intelligent connected vehicles.

From self-driving vehicles to industrial robotics, 240 IoT-related enterprises, including State Grid, China Mobile, Huawei and Microsoft, displayed their latest products at the exhibition, which covers nearly 30,000 square meters.

"We have brought charging robots for electric vehicles and power grids using digital twin technology to the exhibition, and visitors can experience our products by just wearing a pair of VR glasses," said Yue Yun, with State Grid.

Dubbed an "IoT city," Wuxi currently has more than 3,000 IoT-related companies, with an output value of more than 350 billion yuan (about 49 billion US dollars), and it leads the formulation of over half of the IoT international standards.

