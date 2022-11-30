﻿
News / Nation

Death sentence upheld for notorious female serial killer

﻿ Chen Zehao
Chen Zehao
  00:34 UTC+8, 2022-12-01       0
Lao Rongzhi will receive a death sentence for killing seven men and multiple robberies and kidnappings in the 1990s.
﻿ Chen Zehao
Chen Zehao
  00:34 UTC+8, 2022-12-01       0
Death sentence upheld for notorious female serial killer
The High People's Court of Jiangxi Province

Lao Rongzhi stands trial at the High People's Court in Jiangxi Province.

A higher court in Jiangxi Province upheld the death sentence for Lao Rongzhi, who was convicted of a series of murders, robberies and kidnappings which caused seven deaths and shocked the nation.

The High People's Court in Jiangxi Province rejected Lao's appeal and upheld the original sentence of the Intermediate People's Court in Nanchang, it announced today.

The court rejected Lao and her lawyer's claims that she played a minor role in the series of crimes and only assisted her boyfriend Fa Ziying, who was caught for the killings in 1999 and executed that year.

It said these claims were not consistent with facts and lacked legal basis. The evidence was solid and sufficient and the death sentence was appropriate.

Lao was found guilty of conspiring with Fa to commit four counts of robbery, kidnapping and murder in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, and Hefei City, Anhui Province, from 1996 to 1999, the Intermediate People's Court in Nanchang announced in September 2021.

The notorious femme fatale targeted victims while providing services at entertainment venues and had clear divisions of work with Fa while conducting the atrocities, the court said.

Lao fled Hefei in 1999 and used false identities while on the run for two decades. She was arrested by police in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on November 28, 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     