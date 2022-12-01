Vice premier stresses optimizing COVID-19 response

﻿
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Wednesday underlined the importance of constantly optimizing the country's COVID-19 response.
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (center) listens to experts' opinions and suggestions on improving epidemic containment measures at the National Health Commission in Beijing on November 30, 2022.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Wednesday underlined the importance of constantly optimizing the country's COVID-19 response.

Sun made the remarks at the National Health Commission when listening to experts' opinions and suggestions on improving epidemic containment measures.

Over the past three years, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council have always put people's health and safety first, and effectively dealt with the uncertainties of the COVID-19 situation with a consistent strategy and flexible measures to fight the virus, Sun noted.

She said the country is facing a new situation and new tasks in epidemic prevention and control as the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus weakens, more people are vaccinated and experience in containing the virus is accumulated.

Sun urged efforts to further optimize the COVID-19 response, improve diagnosis, testing, treatment and quarantine measures, strengthen immunization of the whole population, particularly the elderly, and step up the preparation of medications and other medical resources.

