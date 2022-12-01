﻿
News / Nation

UN chief saddened by passing of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin

Xinhua
  13:16 UTC+8, 2022-12-01       0
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.
Xinhua
  13:16 UTC+8, 2022-12-01       0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

"Jiang Zemin was a steadfast advocate for international engagement. His tenure was marked by substantial economic progress and China's successful accession to the World Trade Organization," said Guterres in a statement.

Under Jiang's leadership, China hosted the landmark Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995. In September 2000, he participated in the UN Millennium Summit in New York, Guterres noted.

"I will never forget Jiang Zemin's personal warmth and openness, as well as the excellent cooperation that I enjoyed as prime minister of Portugal with him to ensure the smooth transition of the handover to China of the administration of Macau," said Guterres.

On behalf of the United Nations, he offered sincere condolences to Jiang's family and to the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     