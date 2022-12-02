World leaders mourn passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin

Leaders of many countries and international organizations have expressed deep condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

Leaders of many countries and international organizations have expressed their deep condolences by phone, letter and other means to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

Underscoring Jiang's important dedication to the economic and social development of contemporary China and the country's rise in international standing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Jiang was an old friend of Russia, who had made great contributions to elevating the Russia-China relationship to a strategic partnership of coordination.

He will always remember such a statesman with lofty prestige and tremendous personal charisma, Putin said, expressing his sincere sympathy to Jiang's family and all the friendly Chinese people.

Jiang had made important contributions to the socialist cause with Chinese characteristics, said Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao president.

The former Chinese president, a close friend to the LPRP and the Lao people, had played a significant role in guiding the development of Laos-China relations, Thongloun added.

Jiang was an outstanding statesman and communist leader, as well as a close friend of the Cuban Revolution, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president, adding that Cuba expressed its deepest condolences to the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese government and people.

Jiang had made considerable contributions to improving the living standard of the Chinese people and leading the drive to grow China into a stable and prosperous economy, said Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, adding that Brunei highly appreciates Jiang's efforts in deepening the long-standing ties between the two countries.

Jiang had led China on a period of rapid growth and development through sustained economic reforms, said Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, adding that their thoughts are with the people of China during this moment of grief.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that Jiang had promoted the rapid development of the Chinese economy and society, and strengthened China's role as an important contributor on the global stage, adding that Jiang will be remembered as a farsighted leader.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Jiang was dedicated to promoting China's development and prosperity, and enhancing its international influence.

The former Chinese leader had made great contributions to strengthening friendship between Kazakhstan and China, and would be remembered forever by people of the two countries, he added.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon spoke highly of the great contributions Jiang had made to the development of China and to Tajikistan-China relations, saying that his passing is a major loss.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Jiang had led the Chinese people to achieve prosperity and strength. Calling Jiang a founder of Belarus-China relations, he said Jiang had made positive contributions to developing and cementing relations between the two countries.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he and the Palestinian people will always remember such an outstanding leader who is a supporter of the Palestinian people and their cause and legal rights, a promoter of Palestine-China relations and an eyewitness to the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Palestine and China.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan extended her deep sympathy to the CPC, the Chinese people and Jiang's family.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said the spiritual and cultural legacy left by Jiang is guiding and will continue to guide the Chinese people for greater development.

President Xi, with his unquestionable leadership and rich experience, will surely lead the Chinese people forward to success along the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Jiang had forged a profound friendship with the people of Latin America and Venezuela, and the Venezuelan side expressed deep condolences over his passing.

Czech President Milos Zeman said Jiang had achieved a great success in promoting China's economic reform and his achievements will be recorded in Chinese history, adding that he highly appreciates Jiang's ability to promote China's economic development and stability.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Jiang had promoted China's reform and opening-up, made contributions to China's development and played an important role in promoting the development of Japan-China relations.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Jiang had led China in promoting the reform and opening-up, guided the path for China to integrate into the global economy and play an important role on the world stage, and made important contributions to expanding Singapore-China relations. Singapore will always and deeply remember this respected friend.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said Jiang had made valuable contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China relations and Pakistan will always remember this great friend.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Jiang had firmly advocated China's international engagement, promoted China's great economic progress and its successful entry into the World Trade Organization, and led China in hosting the landmark Fourth World Conference on Women. On behalf of the United Nations, he offered sincere condolences to Jiang's family and to the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and President of the European Council Charles Michel also mourned the passing of Jiang.