5 killed, 2 injured in east China construction site fire

A fire at a construction site in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, has killed five people and injured two others, local authorities said on Saturday.

The fire broke out at about 4:50pm on Friday and was put out about five and a half hours later.

Following rescue efforts, all seven people trapped in the accident site were found and rushed to a hospital. Five of them died despite emergency treatment while the others sustained minor injuries.

The municipal government of Xuzhou has set up an investigation team to look into the accident.