Official sacked for assault, rude behavior

  15:31 UTC+8, 2022-12-03       0
A subdistrict official in a central China city has been sacked from the Party and removed from his post after he assaulted a resident during a conflict mediation session.
A subdistrict committee official in a central China city has been kicked out of the Party and removed from his post after he assaulted a resident during a conflict mediation session.

Liao Yong, a director in charge of comprehensive affairs in Hehua Subdistrict in Liuyang City, Hunan Province, hit a man surnamed Wei at his home when mediating a conflict between Wei and the property management company of Wei's residential complex on November 29, the local government said.

The residential complex where Wei lives had locked one of its entrances due to COVID-19 prevention measures. Unsatisfied with the measure, Wei broke the lock of the entrance on November 28. The property management reported the issue to the Hehua Subdistrict.

Liao, along with three others, went to Wei's home to resolve the conflict. During the process, Liao verbally abused Wei and assaulted him, the announcement said.

As a public servant, Liao's behavior was extremely rude and hurt the public's interests, the disciplinary watchdog of Liuyang City announced.

The other three employees who were present during the conflict have been fired.

