China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts to return to Earth on Dec. 4

China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts, who have completed all their scheduled tasks, will return to Earth on December 4, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Saturday.

China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts, who have completed all their scheduled tasks, will return to Earth on December 4, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Saturday.

The three astronauts handed over the control of the space station to the Shenzhou-15 crew on Friday evening, completing the country's first in-orbit crew rotation, according to the CMSA.

They will touch down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The landing site is currently making preparations for the return of the three astronauts, the CMSA said.