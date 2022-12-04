﻿
News / Nation

Chinese astronauts return to earth after successful six-month mission

Reuters
  23:45 UTC+8, 2022-12-04       0
Three Chinese astronauts landed back on earth on Sunday on board the re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft.
  • Astronaut Liu Yang is out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2022. The return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site safely on Sunday.


    Xinhua

  • Astronaut Chen Dong is out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2022. The return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site safely on Sunday.


    Xinhua

  • Astronaut Cai Xuzhe is out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2022. The return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site safely on Sunday. 


    Xinhua

Three Chinese astronauts landed back on earth on Sunday on board the re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV reported, bringing to an end a six-month mission on China's space station.

The three astronauts – commander Chen Dong and teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe – who had been overseeing the final, pivotal period of construction at the space station, which was completed in November, all said they were feeling well after landing in audio aired on CCTV.

The capsule landed at the Dongfeng site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous region at 8:09pm, with staff from the space agency declaring the entire mission, which began on June 5, a "complete success," CCTV reported.

Staff at the landing site carried out the crew one by one and by just after 9pm all three had safely exited the capsule.

A new crew of three fellow Chinese astronauts arrived at the space station aboard the Shenzhou-15 to take over from them on Wednesday.

The space station represents a significant milestone in China's three-decades long manned space program, first approved in 1992. It also flags the start of permanent Chinese habitation in space.

Construction of the station began in April last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules, Tianhe, being the living quarters of visiting astronauts.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
CCTV
Follow Us

