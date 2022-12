The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Tuesday to analyze and study the economic work in 2023.

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Tuesday to analyze and study the economic work in 2023, and make arrangements for improving Party conduct and moral integrity and combating corruption.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.