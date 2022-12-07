﻿
News / Nation

Occupational training adds vigor to grilled fish industry

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0
Wanzhou Grilled Fish, a household dish originating from Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has now become an official major.
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0

Wanzhou Grilled Fish, a household dish originating from Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has now become an official major.

With a history of over 700 years, the dish can be found in more than 16,000 restaurants in China. However, due to a lack of standardized culinary systems and talents, its inheritance has been impeded and needs some new impetus.

To better preserve the local delicacy, Wanzhou established a training center that provides a 3-year course for students majoring in Wanzhou Grilled Fish at the artificer college of Wanzhou, Chongqing, while also providing training for amateurs at different levels.

"In the past, people who wanted to learn the skill of grilled fish had limited choices. They could only work in the related restaurants to learn the skill. With the training center, we can offer a complete education system and attract more participants," said Xiang Hong, director of the training center.

Xiang added that the training center is a good example of how Wanzhou integrates occupational training with its local industry. In Wanzhou, there are nearly 3,000 restaurants featuring grilled fish, garnering annual sales amounting to over 2.5 billion yuan (about 358 million US dollars), while providing more than 30,000 jobs.

"What we want to do is not just to pass on basic skills, but also to create more products and improve skills that are tailored to the new market," said Wu Chaozhu, a teacher at the training center who is also a chef with over 40 years of experience in making grilled fish.

Xiang Jie, a student at the center, felt delighted to study grilled fish. "I like cooking, so the grilled fish major suits me. I hope to develop a good command of this skill and to open a grilled fish restaurant in the future," he said.

The training center is just a small part of the industrial chain Wanzhou is establishing for grilled fish. To guarantee raw and other materials, Wanzhou has planned to set aside nearly 60,000 mu (4,000 hectares) for fish and over 60,000 mu for other necessary materials. There are also factories for processing fish or seasoning.

"Wanzhou is stepping up its efforts to extend the grilled fish industry chain and creatively boost its value. The training center is a good practice for industry convergence. The training center's goal is to cultivate 2,000 talents for the industry and make the whole industry scale top 10 billion yuan in 2025," said Luo Min, vice director of the commerce commission of Wanzhou.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     