Shaoxing city launches promotions to boost tourism

The city of Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province will offer free admission to its public tourist attractions in the first quarter of next year.
Shaoxing city launches promotions to boost tourism
Ti Gong

A night view of Shaoxing

The city of Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province will offer free admission to its public tourist attractions in the first quarter of next year.

Its cultural and tourism authorities are stepping up efforts to lure tourists, and boost the recovery of the cultural and tourism market in the post-pandemic era.

To spur tourism consumption, the Shaoxing Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism launched a promotion campaign in the Yangtze River Delta region over the weekend, with the first leg in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, offering a range of preferential policies.

In addition to free admissions, all passengers boarding Shaoxing's Metro trains in the first quarter of next year will only need to pay 1 yuan no matter the distance of their trips.

Moreover, all bus services in Shaoxing will be free of charge during the Spring Festival holiday in 2023.

The city will also distribute tourism consumption coupons worth 50 million yuan in the first quarter, covering accommodation, catering and tours in major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region as part of the rejuvenation plan.

Ti Gong

The old town is lit up.

A roadshow in Suzhou over the weekend featured traditional Chinese opera such as Shaoju Opera and Yueju Opera performances by artists from Shaoxing. The craft of traditional intangible cultural heritage of Shaoxing was also showcased.

Shaoxing is referred to as a "City of Waters, Bridges, Calligraphy, Wine and Scholars" and has a history that dates back more than 2,500 years.

Its Keqiao District, which served as the epicenter of the historic "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," is where more than 1,000 poems about the local landscape were written by 400 poets, including Li Bai (AD 701–762) and Du Fu (AD 712–770). Wang Xizhi (AD 303–361), known as the "sage of Chinese calligraphy," also lived there.

Shaoxing is home to Lu Xun, known as the forefather of China's modern literature.

It boasts quite a number of scenic spots such as the scenic area of Lu Xun's former residence, Keyan scenic area, Orchid Pavilion, and Shenyuan, a classic garden dating back more than 800 years.

Ti Gong

Shaoxing's tourist attractions are promoted in Suzhou.

Ti Gong

A view of Shaoxing

Ti Gong

A traditional Chinese opera performance

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
