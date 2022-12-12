Yangzhou encourages tourism with coupons and new scenic roots

In efforts to boost tourism market, Yangzhou has launched a winter festival focusing on health, offering coupons and several new themed tourist routes.

Yangzhou of neighboring Jiangsu Province has launched a winter festival themed on health, with cultural and tourism coupons distributed and tourism routes released.

Under the plan, the Yangzhou Culture, Radio and Tourism Bureau will distribute cultural and tourism coupons targeting markets in the Yangtze River Delta region, hoping to spur the recovery of the city's hospitality industry, tourist attractions and tourism transportation markets.



The bureau has also joined hands with online travel operator Tongcheng to release nine winter tourism routes centered on health, hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) and intangible cultural heritage, as well as Yangzhou canal culture, ranging between two and three days.

During the festival, tour groups will be organized to have a taste of the city's winter splendor. Digital collective items of Yangzhou's 12 canal sceneries will also be launched online.

Yangzhou is home to Slender West Lake, and its Geyuan Garden is one of the top four classical gardens in China. It also boasts quite a number of natural hot springs.

The city is the origin of Huaiyang cuisine, one of China's four major cooking styles. Huaiyang cuisine is known for its fine knife work, delicate flavors and meticulous techniques.

Enjoying morning tea and relaxing in a public bathhouse in the evening is a common leisure activity for locals.

Some of the routes listed below:

Health: Yangzhou Beicheng River scenic area - Geyuan Garden - Dongguan Street - Heyuan Garden - Slender West Lake Hot Spring Resort - Slender West Lake - Zhenguo Temple - Yucheng Postal Stop Historical and Cultural Block - Wang Zengqi (one of the most celebrated contemporary writers in China) Memorial

Hanfu and intangible cultural heritage: Guangling Academy - Geyuan Garden - Xie Fu Chun Training Institute - Renfengli Historical and Cultural Block - Fuchun Tea House - Shaobo Ancient Town

Spring Festival tradition: Dongguan Street - Gaomin Temple - Nanmen Street - Shaobo Ancient Town

Grand Canal: Historical spots along Beicheng River - Geyuan Garden - Dongguan Street - Shaobo Ancient Town - Sanwan Park - Grand Canal Museum - Guazhou Ancient Town - Slender West Lake - Daming Temple