China launches two space experiment satellites

China on Monday launched a Long March-4C rocket, placing a pair of satellites in space.

The rocket blasted off at 4:22 pm (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the satellites Shiyan-20A and Shiyan-20B into preset orbit.

Shiyan means "experiment" in Chinese. The two Shiyan-20 satellites will be used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

It was the 454th flight mission of the Long March series rockets, according to the launch center.