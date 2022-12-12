Intelligent cameras installed in national park for real-time panda images

Fifty intelligent infrared cameras that can capture and transmit real-time images of animals have been installed in the Chengdu area of the Giant Panda National Park.

The newly developed devices use self-organizing network technology to realize the real-time wireless transmission of image data and apply solar power systems to provide an additional source of electricity, said Chen Peng, one of the developers from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Chen added that while infrared cameras have been widely used in wildlife monitoring for several years, the battery life was limited and field monitoring data could not be obtained in real-time.

"Previously, we had to go to the sites where the devices were installed and collect the data on a regular basis. The videos and pictures we saw had usually been captured months earlier," Chen said.

Experts believe the new devices can contribute to the systematic and intelligent conservation of wildlife in the national park.

Last year, China officially designated the first group of five national parks, including the Giant Panda National Park. The establishment of the park, which covers the provinces of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu, has further protected the species.